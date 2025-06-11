Former Cincinnati Bengals captain and linebacker Germaine Pratt is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bengals released Pratt on Monday, and it didn't take the veteran linebacker long to find his next home.

Pratt, a third-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering his seventh season in the league. For the last six years, Pratt has been a mainstay in the middle of the Cincinnati defense, racking up 616 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and seven interceptions in the process. Now, Pratt will try to wreak some havoc in silver and black.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pratt's deal with the Raiders is a one-year contract worth $4.25 million. He earn an additional $500,000 via playtime incentives.

Prior to being released by Cincinnati, Pratt was entering the final year of a three-year contract worth upward of $20 million. Pratt was set to make $5.25 million with the Bengals in 2025. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he was grateful for Pratt's efforts over the last six seasons.

"I'm very appreciative of what Germaine has done for our team over the last six years," Taylor said in a statement. "He has been a part of plays and wins that will be remembered forever by Bengals fans. I will always pull for Germaine and I wish him the best moving forward."

Agent's Take: Inside the Bengals' contract issues with Trey Hendrickson and why there's no clear end in sight Joel Corry

Throughout his time with the Bengals, Pratt was a highly productive linebacker. He led Cincinnati in tackles with 143 last year, and he was second on the team in that category in 2023 and 2022. However, the Bengals had their share of defensive issues last year, allowing 25.5 points per game. That mark was tied for 25th in the league.

Taylor fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo at the end of the season, and Pratt is just the latest change in an offseason full of them for the Cincinnati defense.

Pratt will now join the Raiders, a team that was tied with the Bengals in points allowed last season. Under new coach Pete Carroll, Las Vegas is trying to turn things around on the field, and Pratt should bring plenty of production and experience to the defense.