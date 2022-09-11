The Arizona Cardinals have noticed a change in quarterback Kyler Murray this summer, but it's not because of his contract extension.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had Murray call plays in two of the three preseason games, and I'm told that experience positively impacted Murray moving forward.

"You saw a change in him," a source said. "Keeping him engaged is key. You have to feed him football."

"The ultimate goal is to keep him engaged. He talked to quarterbacks after the series. He understood the communication component."

Murray signed a $230.5 million contract in July that included the now-infamous independent study clause. That part of the deal had been pushed by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell before the team ultimately removed the clause from the deal after public backlash and jokes at the expense of the franchise quarterback.

The Cardinals are hopeful the additional perspective can help Murray starting Sunday against the Chiefs.