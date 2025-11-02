NFC East meets NFC West as the New York Giants (2-6) host the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) in NFL Week 9 action on Paramount+. Jaxson Dart and the Giants have lost two straight heading into Week 9, following up a wild 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos with a 38-20 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers' injury-heavy season continued with a 26-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, although there is a chance starting quarterback Brock Purdy could return on Sunday. Mac Jones has already been named the starter, though. The Giants will be without running back Cam Skattebo, who will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Giants odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The 49ers are -143 money line favorites (risk $143 to win $100), while the Giants are +120 underdogs. Before making any Giants vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet 49ers vs. Giants at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins and three months of NBA League Pass free:

Where to bet on Giants vs. 49ers

Where to watch 49ers vs. Giants on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. 49ers betting preview

Odds: 49ers -2.5, over/under 48.5

The 49ers injury woes were apparent against Houston as Mac Jones battled through a knee injury, but still matched C.J. Stroud for two touchdowns (and one interception). Purdy threw for 277 yards and 309 yards in his two starts this season and will be eager to reconnect with George Kittle as the tight end tallied 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 8. The Giants have one of the weakest run defenses in the league (148.9 yards allowed) which should give Christian McCaffrey room to grind down the clock on the ground.



New York's offense suffered a major blow when rookie running back Cam Skattebo had to be carted off the field after an ankle injury that required surgery. Dart could get some good looks against a hobbled 49ers defense but is still inconsistent in his rookie campaign and is completing just 58.3% of his passes. The defense is allowing 382.4 yards per game and is prone to meltdowns, as it displayed when it allowed 33 fourth-quarter points to Denver two weeks ago.

Click here to bet 49ers vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's 49ers vs. Giants score prediction, picks

Both teams are 4-4-0 ATS and coming off of tough losses. The 49ers have the personnel to grind out another ugly win, but the Giants also have the pieces to keep the score too close for comfort. The SportsLine model projects New York will cover the spread in 51% of simulations. 49ers vs. Giants score prediction: 49ers 23, Giants 21

49ers vs. Giants same game parlay

Giants +2.5

Under 48.5

Christian McCaffrey anytime TD scorer (-210)

Want more Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 9 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.