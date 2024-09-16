The New York Giants have made even more history in their 100th season, history that they likely didn't even know they could grasp. Thanks to the Giants' 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday, New York became the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns, allow no touchdowns -- and still lose the game in regulation.

The Giants are the first team in NFL history to accomplish this feat. The only other team to score three touchdowns, allow no touchdowns, and lose the game were the 1989 Los Angeles Rams -- but they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. The Giants accomplished this dubious feat in regulation.

How did the Giants accomplish this? They had punter Jamie Gillan miss the first extra point attempt after kicker Graham Gano injured his right hamstring chasing down Commanders running back Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff -- a day after Gano was listed on the injury report with a right groin injury.

With no backup kicker on the active roster, the Giants didn't attempt an extra point after Gillan's miss. The Giants went for two on their other two touchdowns, but failed to convert both times. Hence scoring 18 points on three touchdowns.

The Commanders got seven field goals from Austin Seibert, scoring on all seven possessions (not counting the end of half). Washington ended up scoring 21 points, which included Seibert's 30-yard field goal as time expired. Washington was 0-for-6 in the red zone in the game and 0-for-3 in goal-to-go situations.

The Giants ended up completing one of the weirdest feats in NFL history, a result of one of the weirdest box scores in league history.