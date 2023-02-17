The New York Giants are now a family affair. Head coach Brian Daboll hired his son, Christian Daboll, to the Giants' coaching staff as an entry-level offensive assistant. The Giants web site has posted a profile page confirming Christian's role with the team.

Christian spent over three years at Penn State as a student coach. He was then promoted to signal caller with the Nittany Lions.

Brian Daboll, the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year, will now be the boss of one of his six children. The Giants are hoping this Daboll works out as well for the team as the other one has.

Christian's role with the Giants will be far from a major one, but it is the first step in what could be a long NFL career and he has the added bonus of working alongside a family member as he gets his feet wet in the league. This is far from the first time a coaching staff has involved a father-son duo -- to name just a few examples, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was a part of father Mike's Washington staff from 2010-13, and Bill Belichick's son Steve is currently the Patriots' outside linebackers coach.

The Giants impressed last season, going 9-7-1 in a tough division. They landed in third in the NFC East and secured a playoff spot. They lost 38-7 in the wild card round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Their improvement on offense was clear and running back Saquon Barkley regained his star power.

Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are both question marks heading into the 2023 season, with the team hoping to bring them both back.