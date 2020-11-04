The New York Giants are bringing in some wide receiver help for Daniel Jones, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that they had claimed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis off waivers. Pettis was cut by the 49ers on Tuesday after the team reportedly failed to find a trade partner for him ahead of the deadline. He has yet to record a touch on offense this season.

Pettis was originally selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington. He was an electric returner, a consensus All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 in 2017. Pettis had a productive rookie season for the 49ers, as he caught 27 of 45 targets for 467 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games played. His numbers then dipped in his second season, when Pettis caught just 11 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games played. He has played in just five games this year and was targeted only one time. Despite multiple injuries at wide receiver, Pettis was even less utilized and infamously fumbled away a kick return during San Francisco's Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pettis joins a wide receiving corps that is headlined by the likes of Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Golden Tate, and he should be given a chance to make an immediate impact. The 1-7 Giants have the fifth-worst passing offense in the league, as they average just 193.3 passing yards per game.