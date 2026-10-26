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🍎 Five things to know Monday

👊 Do not miss this: UFC 333 features potential Fight of the Year

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The featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev was the main event at UFC 333 and was an excellent fight in its own right with Volkanovski retaining his title via second-round TKO. But the most entertaining bout of the night came in the prelims when Petr Yan defended his bantamweight championship against Merab Dvashvili. Yan won by unanimous decision in a thriller our Brent Brookhouse said might go down as the Fight of the Year. The win was one that only Yan could have pulled off, said Brian Campbell.

Campbell: "For the second straight fight, Yan completely took away the superhuman part of Dvalishvili's game that the rest of the division -- throughout the former champion's incredible 14-fight win streak -- were routinely humbled by. Yan's combination of stamina, IQ, toughness and striking technique was legendary on this night as many began to call him, quite possibly, the best bantamweight fighter in history."

Earlier in the night, Aaron Pico scored a brutal knockout of Losene Keita and called out ranked fighters for avoiding him, and Lone'er Kavanagh bounced back from a loss with a knockout of Ramazan Temirov.

In the wake of these results, our experts would like to see the following fights scheduled, among others:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Jean Silva

Aaron Pico vs. Yair Rodriguez

Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley

And while we're looking ahead, the UFC 336 card is taking shape. The promotion announced a championship doubleheader as its co-main event for the Jan. 30 event in Toronto, which will be the first numbered event of 2027. Notably absent from the interim welterweight title fight is Islam Makhachev, and Dana White explained why he picked Carlos Prates and Michael Morales over him.

🤕 Jalen Williams injury deals huge blow to Thunder's title chances

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The NBA season is not even a week old, yet injuries have already begun to impact the championship hunt. Multiple big-name players came out of the weekend with health concerns. None are more devastating than the gruesome leg injury Jalen Williams sustained Sunday night. The Thunder star appears destined to miss the remainder of the season after he was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Our Jack Maloney explained how significant this could be to Oklahoma City as it aims to lift a trophy at season's end.

Maloney: "The Thunder made some moves around the margins this offseason but brought back their entire core and hoped to make another run at the title in a top-heavy Western Conference. Vegas oddsmakers agreed, tabbing OKC as the shortest favorite to win the NBA Finals. Williams' injury is a major blow to those chances. CBS Sports ranked Williams as the 20th-best player in the NBA."

The Magic are also the victims of brutal injury luck. Just minutes after Williams' awful leg issue occurred, Jalen Suggs went down with a scary-looking injury of his own as his knee buckled from underneath him on a layup. That followed Paolo Banchero's high-ankle sprain, which made us wonder whether Orlando is cursed.

And on Friday, reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg sprained his shoulder when he found himself on the receiving end of a flagrant foul. He will be reevaluated in the coming days.

📝 NFL Week 7 takeaways

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🏈 College football Week 8 winners and losers

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The last time there were only three undefeated teams remaining in college football through Oct. 24 was in 1977. Congratulations are in order for Miami, Utah and UCLA as the only three teams to survive the chaos of this historically unpredictable season. The Hurricanes are off to the best start of that trio as the clear-cut No. 1 team in the country and week after week prove that "The U" is very much back.

One storied program that cannot seem to revive its glory days, though, is USC. The Trojans (and more specifically, Lincoln Riley) are among the biggest losers of Week 8. 17 was the not-so-magic number for the Trojans, who lost by 17 points to Wisconsin and posted -17 rushing yards in an embarrassing defeat. It was the largest loss of Riley's career and one that amplifies the questions about his long-term future in Los Angeles. Our Brad Crawford says it's time for USC to scrap together a cool $70 million and pay Riley's buyout.

Crawford: "Riley understands job expectations are high at USC, and it's already been widely reported this season that he's not necessarily safe if the Trojans fail to deliver with a CFP trip. Perhaps the wheels are further in motion after his second loss, a car that will be screeching off the tracks if the Trojans struggle in the coming weeks against the Buckeyes and Hoosiers prior to rivalry weekend next month."

Saturday delivered the full Texas experience. The Longhorns looked like championship contenders when they built a 24-3 lead over Ole Miss, then they showed their flaws when Arch Manning and the offense turned the ball over three times and let the Rebels back into the game. They held on for a seven-point win, but we were left less than enthusiastic by their performance and gave them a "B" on our report card. Losing star left tackle Trevor Goosby for the season with a knee injury does not inspire confidence in them, either.

Here are a few other grades from Week 8:

LSU: A- (won 38-17 at Auburn )

A- (won 38-17 at ) Alabama: C+ (won 31-20 vs. Texas A&M )

C+ (won 31-20 vs. ) Indiana: C (won 13-6 at Michigan)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Ballon d'Or ceremony, 3 p.m. on DAZN

⚽ Lyon at Paris Saint-Germain, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

🏒 Kings at Rangers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Mavericks at Heat, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Game 3: Brewers at Rays, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Game 5: Dream at Valkyries, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Cowboys at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Warriors at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network