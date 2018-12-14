Giants announce Odell Beckham will miss his second straight game due to quad injury

When the New York Giants take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, they'll do so without the services of their best wide receiver. Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday that Odell Beckham Jr. will not play.

Coach Shurmur: Odell is out and will not play this Sunday against the Titans. #TENvsNYG — New York Giants (@Giants) December 14, 2018

Beckham also missed last week's victory over division rival Washington. He's been dealing with a quadriceps injury, and missed practice in order to take a visit to the Hospital for Special Surgery on Thursday in order to get further evaluation on the injury.

In his absence last week, the Giants relied on Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, and Corey Coleman at the receiver spot. That will presumably remain the case on Sunday, but the basis of their offense is still getting the ball to Saquon Barkley as often as possible, and that is unlikely to change with Beckham out once again.

The Giants are 5-8 after winning their past two games, and have dates with the Titans, Colts, and Cowboys remaining on their schedule. It's still incredibly unlikely that they make a playoff run themselves, but they do have an opportunity to muck things up for each of their three remaining opponents, who are either on the fringes of the playoff race (Titans and Colts) or jostling for positioning (Cowboys). If Beckham's injury lingers, that could impact New York's chances of playing spoiler, but it's obviously more important to the team's long-term trajectory that he doesn't injure himself any further than he already has.

