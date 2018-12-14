Giants announce Odell Beckham will miss his second straight game due to quad injury
Beckham missed last week's game at Washington and will sit out against Tennessee as well
When the New York Giants take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, they'll do so without the services of their best wide receiver. Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday that Odell Beckham Jr. will not play.
Beckham also missed last week's victory over division rival Washington. He's been dealing with a quadriceps injury, and missed practice in order to take a visit to the Hospital for Special Surgery on Thursday in order to get further evaluation on the injury.
In his absence last week, the Giants relied on Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, and Corey Coleman at the receiver spot. That will presumably remain the case on Sunday, but the basis of their offense is still getting the ball to Saquon Barkley as often as possible, and that is unlikely to change with Beckham out once again.
The Giants are 5-8 after winning their past two games, and have dates with the Titans, Colts, and Cowboys remaining on their schedule. It's still incredibly unlikely that they make a playoff run themselves, but they do have an opportunity to muck things up for each of their three remaining opponents, who are either on the fringes of the playoff race (Titans and Colts) or jostling for positioning (Cowboys). If Beckham's injury lingers, that could impact New York's chances of playing spoiler, but it's obviously more important to the team's long-term trajectory that he doesn't injure himself any further than he already has.
(Stream Titans-Giants and all the CBS games on CBS All Access, and stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free.)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kendall Fuller needs surgery on wrist
The cornerback will presumably miss some time with the injury, which is bad news for Kansas...
-
Jets vs. Texans odds, top expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Sam Darnold and the Jets
-
Carson Wentz's injury raises questions
Between the Eagles and Sixers, it seems like nothing is going right on the injury front for...
-
Wentz recovery could take three months
Wentz suffered a stress fracture in his back but has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's g...
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 15 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Gronk calls Josh Gordon 'reliable'
Gordon has been excellent for the Patriots, and has not had any off-field issues either