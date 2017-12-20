Giants announce they've interviewed ex-Panthers GM Dave Gettleman for GM job

The Giants did what we all expected when they interviewed ex-Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman for their vacant GM job. On Wednesday, the Giants announced that Gettleman interviewed with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, and ex-Giants executive Ernie Accorsi, who is serving as a consultant.

Again, this shouldn't come as a surprise, namely because Gettleman is the most proven candidate available for hire. As the GM of the Panthers from 2013-16, Gettleman posted a 40-23-1 record and went to a Super Bowl before being surprisingly fired just before training camp in July. Gettleman also worked for the Giants for more than a decade prior to his successful stint in Carolina. So, the two sides are certainly familiar with each other.

The Giants fired general manager Jerry Reese and coach Ben McAdoo at the beginning of December after limping out to a 2-10 start (they're now 2-12). On Dec. 10, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Gettleman would be given "significant consideration for the job" and that "there is already a strong sense around the league that any other hire would be an upset."

According to La Canfora, Gettleman was almost hired back in 2007, when Reese got the job:

Gettleman is well regarded by Giants ownership and was in contention to get their general manager job in 2007, when Jerry Reese was hired. Gettleman went on to become general manager of the Carolina Panthers before being fired before this season. Gettleman already has a strong rapport with acting general manager Kevin Abrams, the team's assistant general manager who is a candidate for the job himself and who the Giants intend to retain in the next regime, league sources said.

La Canfora added that Accorsi thinks highly of Gettleman:

Ownership is using former Giants executive Ernie Accorsi to assist with the search, and it is well known how highly Accorsi thinks of Abrams and Gettleman. It's already known how well Abrams and Gettleman can work together, and while Gettleman had some issues in relations with players and the media during his stint in Carolina -- which included a Super Bowl appearance -- that's not a concern in this instance. Reese traditionally only met with the media a few times a year, and Gettleman is already well versed in the corporate culture of the Giants and how ownership prefers to operate, and the transition would be minimal. (John Dorsey would have also fit this model and was someone the Giants had interest in, but the Browns quickly hired Dorsey within hours of firing ex-GM Sashi Brown last week.)

As La Canfora mentioned, Dorsey landed in Cleveland before the Giants could make a move for him. At this point, it'd be surprising if someone other Gettleman got the job in New York, where the new GM will be forced to deal with the potentially awkward situation of what to do with aging franchise legend Eli Manning.

That being said, the Giants will likely interview others. NFL.com's Kimberly Jones indicated that ESPN analyst Louis Riddick could be next.