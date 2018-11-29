Giants are already somehow talking themselves into starting Eli Manning again in 2019

The Giants have been a disaster, right? We all agree on that, yes? New York is 3-8 and the worst team in a bad division. The Giants have wins over the 49ers, Buccaneers and Texans, the last of which was in September and the last time Houston lost a game.

Most of the time the Giants have been embarrassed, but they have strung together some wins and some OK football games the last month or so and as a result the most predictable outcome of all time is happening, as the Giants are talking themselves into another year of Eli Manning.

It might seem too good to be true, what with the crowing of all the Giants fans this season that "you can get a QB any time you want in the draft," but a confluence of events could lead to the Giants rolling Eli's old bones out there for one more season according to a report from Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com.

Per Vacchiano, "there is still a chance that Manning will return to the Giants in 2019 -- and even return as their starting quarterback" -- his sources tell him "management is open to the idea that another year with Manning at the helm might be the best option they have."

Management might not be wrong about this either. The Giants used the No. 2 overall pick on Saquon Barkley during the 2018 NFL Draft at a time when all/most of us were yelling at them to draft a quarterback instead, knowing that they might not have many opportunities to use a No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback. It was, after all, the first time since 2004, when the Giants took Philip Rivers and traded him for Eli, that they were picking this high in the draft.

Fast forward a few months and Saquon is awesome, but the Giants don't have a long-term solution at the most important position in football. And there doesn't appear to be one in the 2019 draft, and the Giants apparently are aware of this.

As Vacchiano writes, "But the biggest reason a Manning return can't be ruled out, the source said, is this: 'Who's going to replace him?'"

NFL Draft guru Ryan Wilson had three quarterbacks go in the first six picks of his most recent 2019 NFL Mock Draft, with Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Justin Herbert (Oregon) coming off the board. Here's the problem: Herbert might not even leave Oregon this year, Haskins is still very much TBD and Lock is up in the air if he's worth a top-10 pick.

In fact, there's a very good chance no one in this draft class is worth a high pick. The guys getting hyped before the season like Jarrett Stidham and Ryan Finley have shown serious flaws in their game. Daniel Jones of Duke got some serious buzz recently, but that cooled a touch since then.

This point is magnified when GM Dave Gettleman is involved, because he will absolutely stick to his guns and draft the best player on his board regardless of position. Which is to say, he won't draft a quarterback if he doesn't like the quarterback unless his bosses threaten to fire him if he doesn't draft a quarterback. And even then he might not draft a quarterback.

Plus, do you think Gettleman's bosses are opposed to the idea of a miraculous recovery season for Eli at the age of 38 in 2019? Heck no. The Mara family would LOVE to see the Giants beef up the protection for Eli through free agency and the draft and see if he can make one more run. He's a future Hall of Famer -- whether you think he should be is irrelevant, he will be -- and probably the biggest face on the Giants version of Mt. Rushmore -- he's not the greatest player, but certainly the most famous -- if such a hypothetical thing existed.

In other words, this is happening, people. Barring injury or him somehow playing worse, the Giants are going to try and let Eli put together a decent run down the stretch in 2018 and take another mid- or late-round flier on a quarterback in the 2019 draft (or maybe even use a second-round pick on someone like Finley, etc.) and then let Eli suit up for one last ride.

The whole thing is wild, but it's also wildly predictable not just in how it was going to happen, but in how it's going to end. And spoiler alert: it will end poorly. The Giants will figure out a way to "surge" towards .500 this year and people will talk themselves into potentially winning the NFC East again next year.

Time is a flat circle.

Eli's next chance to prove he's deserving of a return in 2019 comes on Sunday as the Giants host the Bears (1 p.m., Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free).