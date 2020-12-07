The New York Giants are riding high after their upset win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, and it looks like they could get their starting quarterback back this week as well. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that the team will give Daniel Jones "every opportunity" to play this coming week, and Rapoport says that there is optimism Jones will be able to suit up this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury during the second half of the Giants' 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago. He tried to tough it out by coming back into the game, but left again after struggling to plant his foot when throwing the ball. The Giants were hesitant to rule Jones out for New York's Week 13 matchup with Seattle, but he was eventually downgraded from doubtful to out.

Colt McCoy started in Jones' place on Sunday, and while he completed just 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception, the Giants were able to register a 17-12 statement win over the Seahawks on the road. Wayne Gallman rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries, Alfred Morris scored two total touchdowns and the defense played arguably their best game of the season. They forced two Russell Wilson turnovers and held the fourth-highest scoring offense to just 17 points. It was one of the most surprising upsets of the season and proved that Judge has this team moving in the right direction.

While the NFC East has been a disaster this year, the Giants have established themselves as the favorite with a 5-7 record. They have won four straight games, and the last two of those were accomplished without Jones under center. Up next for the Giants is the Cardinals, so Judge certainly hopes his starting quarterback will be healthy and ready to duke it out against the versatile Kyler Murray.