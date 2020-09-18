Neither the Chicago Bears nor the New York Giants were heralded as surefire playoff contenders -- or anything close to it -- coming into the 2020 NFL season. Both teams, however, showed real signs of life in the opening week of action. The Bears, despite a slow start against the rival Detroit Lions, stormed back in crunch time as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky headlined a fourth-quarter comeback. The Giants, meanwhile, unraveled late in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not before giving one of the NFL's top defenses and quarterbacks a run for their money.

Will Week 2 give Joe Judge a better chance at earning his first victory? Or are the Bears destined to cruise to a 2-0 start? We'll find out this Sunday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the NFC battle:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Giants were surprisingly competitive for much of their Monday night debut, with QB Daniel Jones showcasing both pocket poise and a live arm until a fatal red-zone interception. And odds are their running game can't be much worse than it was against Pittsburgh, with Saquon Barkley fresh off a 15-carry, six-yard dud. The defense remains a rather sizable concern -- the Steelers may have approached 40 points had Ben Roethlisberger not been playing for the first time in a whole year. But Judge at least had the Giants trying in Week 1, and with the right swing of big plays for Barkley, Darius Slayton, etc., they won't go down without a fight.

As for the Bears, Trubisky can't wait three quarters to turn it on every Sunday, but his trademark mobility -- on full display during Chicago's comeback -- should be more than enough to make him comfortable against a depth-tested Giants "D." With a balance of touches for David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, the Bears shouldn't have much trouble putting points on the board at home. Perhaps the best thing they have going for them, though, is a Steelers-level defense, complete with Khalil Mack off the edge, Akiem Hicks up front and two ascending corners at the back end.

Between Jones and Trubisky, there's a lot of potential for game-swinging turnovers in this game. The Bears, however, simply have more talent and experience across the board.

Pick: Bears 24, Giants 20

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Week 2.