Giants at Broncos in Week 6: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

The 0-5 New York Giants are still looking for their first win of the season, and to do it, they're going to have to something that they haven't done in nearly 30 years: win in Denver.

The last time the Giants won in the Mile High City came in 1989, although that's nothing to be ashamed of because most NFC teams have a difficult time winning in Denver. Since the beginning of the 2012 season, the Denver Broncos have gone 10-1 at home against the NFC, a total that includes a 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

This game seems like the biggest mismatch of the week, and that's mainly because the Broncos are facing a Giants team that's currently reeling. Besides the fact that they're 0-5, the Giants will be going into Sunday's game without seven of their normal starters (more on that later). Two of those starters -- Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall -- are done for the season, and their injuries couldn't have come at a worse time. With those two out, Eli Manning is going to have to take a patchwork Giants offense into Denver and try and score points against the NFL's No. 1 defense.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. ET



Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Will this turn into a trap game for the Broncos?

On paper, the Broncos' game against the Giants definitely feels like it has the potential to be the biggest blowout of the week.

The Broncos get to face a winless Giants team that hasn't won in Denver since 1989, and let's not forget, the Broncos will be slightly more healthy than the Giants on Sunday. Denver is coming off a bye in Week 5 that the Giants definitely could've used. Despite the fact that this game seems like an easy win for Denver, the Broncos are insisting that they won't be overlooking the Giants this week.

"We know the Giants are 0-5," Broncos running back C.J. Anderson said. "But, we also know they have Pro Bowl players over there. If you don't show up in this business every week, you're going to get your butt kicked. Their goal is to come in here and get a 'W.' Our goal is also to win. Both teams have one thing in common."

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian added to that sentiment this week.

"The Giants are coming in here with a chip on their shoulder," Siemian said. "It's going to be a great challenge for us. They have a bunch of great players. They have a Hall of Fame quarterback. They have a great team. We have to be ready to play."

The Giants haven't really been able to move the ball on anyone this season, so it's hard to imagine them having any success against a Broncos defense that currently ranks No. 1 overall in the NFL, giving up just 260.8 yards per game.

Despite the apparent mismatch, the Broncos aren't going to let this turn into a trap game.

"I think Coach [Vance] Joseph had a good message right after we played [and lost to] the Buffalo Bills ," Siemian said. "There's no upsets. There's no favorites in the NFL because anything can happen every week. You see plenty of evidence of that every Sunday."

You can read more quotes from each sideline here.

Can the Giants overcome all of their injuries?

After an ugly Week 5 where Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle fracture), Dwayne Harris (foot fracture) and Brandon Marshall (ankle ligament damage) were all lost for the season, it's almost a miracle that the giants will have enough players to field a team this week.

Besides those three, the Giants also won't have Sterling Shepard on Sunday, which means they'll be missing almost all of their receiver production from the 2017 season.

If Shepard misses the Broncos game, the Giants would be without 89% of their receptions, 88% of their rec yards, and 80% of their TDs by WRs — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 11, 2017

In an effort to replace the missing players on their depleted receiving corps, the Giants went out and signed a player they cut last month ( Tavarres King ), and promoted another player from their practice squad ( Travis Rudolph ). Although neither player is as talented as Beckham or Marshall, Eli Manning already feels good about his new group of receivers.

"I think the good thing is most of them were here during training camp," Manning said this week. "Tavarres King has been with us the last couple of years and played for us in the regular season, caught some touchdowns. Roger Lewis played all last year, played this year. A few other guys have been here on the practice squad, so they know the system, they know the plays and the routes and concepts. So it's not brand new for them, and so they should be able to hop in there and play."

The ugly part for the Giants is that the rash of injuries to their receiving corps aren't the only injuries the team is dealing with. Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), center Weston Richburg , defensive end Olivier Vernon and linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), who are all starters, will also be missing Sunday's game.

The Giants also won't have Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie, who has been suspended following a bizarre incident this week. When the Giants take the field in Denver on Sunday, they're going to be a shell of the team that they started the season with, which could be a recipe for disaster for a team that's still looking for its first win.

Who will win?

The Giants are a 12-point underdog in this game and pretty much no one expects them to win, including CBSSports.com senior NFL writer Pete Prisco. Not only does Prisco expect the Broncos to win, but he expects them to cover the double-digit point spread.

The Giants are playing out the season now, but they are doing it without their best player, Odell Beckham Jr. They also get a Denver team coming off a bye in a prime-time game. That's not good. This could be ugly. Broncos with the 27-13 win.

To check out all the Week 6 picks from our NFL team, be sure to click here.