Giants at Cowboys in Week 1: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

The Cowboys and Giants are back at it again, opening against each other on Sunday night in Dallas for a third straight year. We now know one star will be on the field after Cowboys fans endured Law & Order: The Zeke Chronicles this week, but what about Giants superstar receiver Odell Beckham?

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sept. 10, 8:30 p.m.



Sept. 10, 8:30 p.m. TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Zeke, now and forever?



It was a roller coaster week for Ezekiel Elliott and his Fantasy owners. First, arbiter Harold Henderson upheld Elliott's six-game suspension, but did it late enough that he was allowed to play in Week 1. Then, Elliott was granted a preliminary injunction Friday as the case plays out in court, meaning that he'll be able to stay on the field for the foreseeable future (much like Tom Brady was able to play in 2015 while facing a four-game suspension for Deflategate). Jamey Eisenberg broke down the Fantasy implications of the ruling right here.

Will third time be a charm for Dak?

Zeke dominated the headlines this week, but it's the performance of Dak Prescott that could be the key to the Cowboys doing what they couldn't do last year and beating the Giants. Our Jared Dubin dove deep into what went wrong in Dak's rookie season and how he and the Cowboys and succeed this time around.

Giants could be missing a huge weapon

Giants No. 1 receiver Odell Beckham may or may not be on the field on Sunday after missing a week of practice while recovering from an ankle sprain suffered during the preseason. Beckham doesn't have to practice to play, and you can bet he'll be doing everything he can to convince the training staff he's good to go Sunday night.

"I'm itching to get out there, let me just say that," Beckham said this week, per NFL.com. "We have a very good matchup. We have a very good game plan. It's going to be a very good game. I know on this side -- I don't know what's going on over there -- but I know the Giants are coming with it. Set the tone for the season and really start things off the way we want and get us on the right path. So, I know for sure we're coming with it, and we look to take advantage of the mismatches and the opportunities they do have in their defense."

Beckham's presence on the field, even in a limited fashion, would be huge for the Giants, who are up against a secondary rebuilt by the Cowboys this offseason.

Who will win?

With the Cowboys favored by more than a field goal, a majority of our experts are taking the Giants and the points, figuring this will be a close game either way. Pete Prisco thinks the Giants are going to win this game outright, even making it one of his Week 1 best bets:

The Giants have won three straight against the Cowboys and they are 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five. The Cowboys have defensive issues, which I think will show up here. The Giants have a good run defense, which could make it tough for Ezekiel Elliott to get going in what might be his only game for seven weeks. I think the Giants win the game outright, so getting four is a bonus.

You can check out the rest of Prisco's best bets here.