Giants at Eagles in Week 3: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

Things are not going well for the Giants. After a nightmare Monday night for New York, coach Ben McAdoo was questioning Eli Manning and apparently questioning himself, with McAdoo admitting there would be some "drastic changes" when it comes to the Giants and that he might even give up play-calling duties.

Eli has not been good, but he has also been under siege thanks to an offensive line that was not upgraded in the slightest this offseason. The Giants won 11 games last year, including a Week 1 game against the Cowboys. They are now 0-2 and the biggest red flag of all was the struggle this offense had against the Cowboys defense, which was exposed in Week 2 against the Broncos.

A Monday night bounceback game was supposed to give the Giants a chance to flip the narrative and get things right. Instead, they are squarely in the pressure cooker, a desperate team heading to Philadelphia in a borderline must-win situation. It is only Week 3.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sept. 24, 1 p.m.



Sept. 24, 1 p.m. TV: FOX (Check local listings)



FOX (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Can the Giants find a way to protect Eli Manning?

The biggest problem for the Giants has been the struggles in protection. The Cowboys attacked them frequently in Week 1 and Ziggy Ansah had a field day for Detroit. This is a major concern with the Eagles up next; Philadelphia has a beasty front seven that includes Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan. The entire unit has been wrecking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, with Jim Schwartz dialing up pressure in precise moments. The idea of the Giants figuring out how to generate quick-hitting passes to keep the pressure off isn't insane, but if the Eagles can rush four and get to Eli quickly, it might not matter how many slants they try to get off in the direction of Odell Beckham.

"We can't keep doing the same thing over and over again. That's insanity," McAdoo said Tuesday. "It's not working so we're going to look to make some more changes this week like we did last week. Maybe a little more drastic."

If the Eagles blow up the pocket in routine fashion, they will run away with this game.

Can Carson Wentz overcome his Giant struggles?

Last year was an up-and-down affair for rookie Carson Wentz but he was notably unimpressive in his two games against the Giants. Wentz finished 40 for 71 (56.3 percent) for 516 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He's has looked good early this season, although a lot of his success has been out of the structure of Doug Pederson's offense, which is fine for a young, athletic quarterback with his skill set. He'll have to learn to win in the pocket with more regularity, but he's working on it.

There is a viable argument that Wentz has been pretty lucky at this point. He's going to have to avoid making big mistakes on bad throws if the Eagles want to keep from ending up in a situation where they're playing from behind. Getting the lead would be huge for Wentz too: Philly could bust out LeGarrette Blount and let him soften up the Giants defense.

Who will win?

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in this game and all but two of our experts at CBSSports.com have the Eagles winning and covering this game. Pete Prisco likes the Eagles for sure:

The Giants can't block anybody and the Eagles have been really good up front on defense. That's a bad combination. Look for Philadelphia to dominate in this game. The Giants are a mess.

Check out all of our expert picks here.