To say the NFC East has been atrocious in 2020 just might be an understatement. With each passing week, it seems more and more likely that a losing team will end up claiming the division crown, thus entering the playoffs while the second-place squad inevitably heads for a top-10 draft pick. It's downright absurd. But while the East will remain the butt of many NFL jokes for, well, as long as its teams keep stinking it up, the division's combined ineptitude also puts even more weight on those rivalry matchups. One of them -- a critical showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants -- just happens to kick off Week 7.

Can Doug Pederson rally the Eagles after two straight losses to tough AFC North squads, and push the Dallas Cowboys near the top (ha) of the division? Or is Joe Judge finally poised to string together some wins after edging Washington in Week 6? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for this NFC East tussle:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The oddsmakers are wisely playing this one safe, with the Eagles (1-4-1) favored by just 3.5 points despite playing at home, with fans, against a Giants (1-5) team that's had nearly as many turnovers as crucial injuries this year. And all indications are that if Thursday night's contest is going to be one thing, it's going to be ugly. Philadelphia is 0-2 at home. New York is 0-3 on the road. And both teams have very bad point differentials, with both Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones racking up the giveaways during this first half of the year.

One of the most consistent parts of Doug Pederson's tenure as Eagles coach, however, has been Thursday night games. Doug is a perfect 5-0 in these short-week matchups, perhaps largely because he tends to simplify his offense -- typically a plus for Wentz and an oft-makeshift band of weapons -- because of the decrease in practice time. Make no mistake: The Eagles are banged up aplenty, and the G-Men have made just enough plays defensively that they should keep this close for much of the night. In the end, though, this feels like a win Pederson will use to remind local media his "counted-out" Birds are still very much alive in the East.

Pick: Eagles 31, Giants 21

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Week 7.