It is do-or-die for both the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens over these final two weeks. As things stand coming into Week 16, both of these clubs are on the outside looking in of the playoffs. However, there is a path for both clubs to get into the postseason, but it's largely predicated on winning out. For New York, they'd need to win their remaining two games and have Washington drop one of their final games to leapfrog them. For Baltimore, the road isn't as daunting, but still hardly a lock. The most straightforward avenue is by winning out while the Dolphins (currently the No. 7 seed) lose out. That said, the Ravens also own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis and Cleveland, which could play a major factor over the next two weeks.

Here, we'll jump into all the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll also dive into a few of our favorite player props and check in on the lines and see how they have moved leading up to this matchup. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -10 Bet Now

This spread opened at Ravens -10 and then ticked up a half-point on Christmas Eve to make it Ravens -10.5. Baltimore comes into this game covering in four straight games while winning three straight outright. On the season, Lamar Jackson and company are 8-6 ATS but are getting hot at the right time. Meanwhile, the Giants are on the opposite end of that spectrum as they've gone cold over the past two weeks. Joe Judge and his club come into Week 16 losing back-to-back games and have scored a total of 13 points over those two contests.

Projected score: Baltimore 28, N.Y. Giants 14

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 44 Bet Now

This total opened at 44 and bettors seem to be driving this number down a bit as it currently sits at 43.5 on Saturday morning. Giants unders are 10-3-1 this season, which is the best mark in the NFL. They've gone under in five-straight games and have scored fewer than 20 points in four-straight. The Under is 7-7 for the Ravens this year, but are on a three-game Over streak ever since Lamar Jackson returned from COVID-19. Over that three-game stretch, Baltimore is averaging 40.3 points per game and 228 rushing yards per game. With that in mind, Jackson and his offense could drive this game over themselves, but it may be a tall task to have them drop over 40 points once again.

Projected total: 42

Player props

J.K. Dobbins anytime touchdown (+125). The rookie has fully taken over in the Ravens backfield and has produced with flying colors. Coming into Week 16, Dobbins has found the end zone in four-straight contests. Given how strong this ground game has been running, you might as well strike while the iron is hot.

Lamar Jackson total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+165). The reigning MVP has been on fire since coming back from a COVID-19 absence. Over his last three games, he's thrown for multiple touchdowns twice, including three last week against the Jaguars. New York's defense has been solid at keeping the scoring to a minimum, but Jackson is too hot to turn away from currently.

Darius Slayton total receptions: Over 2.5 (-150). The Giants receiver has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence over the last two weeks after he went quiet last month. Over his last two games, he's seen 17 targets and com down with seven of them. While that's not the most efficient line, the volume is there for Slayton to go over here.

Marquise Brown total receptions: Over 3.5 (-120). Brown has seen 7.3 targets per game over the last month and the second-year receiver is now starting to be much more efficient with those looks. He's averaging over four catches per game over that stretch and just turned a six-catch performance last week.