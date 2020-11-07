It really is astounding that a 2-5 Washington Football Team and a 1-7 New York Giants will be kicking off a Week 9 head-to-head that carries significant playoff implications. But, that's just the NFC East for you, I guess. While New York is on the outside looking in as they currently sit in last place in the division, Washington only has one more win to their name this season and are looking to inch even further to the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit atop the division with a 3-4-1 record.

This matchup will also be the series finale between these two NFC East rivals and New York is looking at the possibility of a sweep. Back in Week 6, the Giants were able to notch their lone victory of the season against Washington, outlasting a late rally by Kyle Allen to walk away with a 20-19 W. In that contest, New York got out to a quick 10-point lead and remained in front for the rest of the contest. For Washington to come out on top this time around, the front seven will need to apply pressure on Daniel Jones.

In this space, we'll be diving into all the different betting crevasses this divisional showdown has to offer, including the spread, total, and a few of our favorite player props. We'll also show you how the line swung throughout the week.

This line opened up on Sunday at Washington -3.5, but after the NFL world saw the GIants go toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, it seemed to change their perception of Joe Judge's club. On Tuesday, the number started to dip, moving to Washington -3, and fell an entire point by Wednesday and sits at Washington -2.5 heading into the weekend.

Even with just a 1-7 record on the season, the Giants have been keeping games pretty competitive, owning a 5-3 ATS record heading into this matchup. While New York was able to get the better of Washington back in Week 6, I just don't see history repeating itself. The Football Team has one of the best front sevens the league has to offer and had an uncharacteristic showing last time out against the Giants, totaling just one sack and five quarterback hits. With New York's spotty O-line, I expect Jones to be under heavy pressure this time around, which will likely result in at least one critical turnover. Washington is also 3-0 ATS against the NFC East this season.

My pick: Washington -2.5

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 43 Bet Now

Despite some midweek movement, the total for this game heads into the weekend in the same spot it opened the week at. On Monday, the Over/Under total opened at 43 and saw a dramatic fall to 41.5 on Tuesday, which may have been a reaction to what the public saw from New York on Monday Night Football against Tampa Bay. While it stayed at 41.5 throughout the week, Thursday saw the number jump back up to 43.

With Washington's defense ranking inside the top-five in the NFL in DVOA, it's going to be extremely difficult for Daniel Jones and the Giants offense to put up points here on the road. This season, Jones has four games played on the road and at home. Away from MetLife Stadium, Jones has taken more sacks and thrown for fewer touchdowns, which certainly doesn't play into the Over's hands. Meanwhile, in Kyle Allen's three starts this season, Washington is averaging just 18 points per game.

The under has a combined record of 9-6 between these two squads this season and it should also be pointed out that the Under has hit in six of their previous eight matchups.

My pick: Under 43.

Player props

Daniel Jones total interceptions: Over 0.5 (-190). Washington is tied for fourth in the NFL in interceptions and that front seven has just as much to do with it as the secondary. I expect Daniel Jones to be pressured early and often, which should bait him into throwing the football into the arms of a Washington defender at least once. Jones has also thrown at least one interception in all but one of his eight starts.

Kyle Allen total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+130). Allen has hit this Over in back-to-back games, including against this Giants secondary in Week 6.

Antonio Gibson total rushing yards: Under 48.5 (-115). I think there we will a ton of people who flock to the Over for this prop based on Gibson's 128-yard rushing performance, but that may be a bit misguided. Outside of that Week 7 contest, Gibson has only gone over this total two other times this season. The Giants are also solid against the run, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry.

Terry McLaurin total receptions: Over 5.5 receptions (-140). You can't ignore McLaurin's near 10 targets per game this season. In the past two contests alone, the Washington star receiver has seen 23 targets. With that kind of volume, he's well situated to go Over.

Sterling Shepard total receiving yards: Over 50.5 (-115). With Daniel Jones likely under pressure a lot in this game, I expect him to look to the slot a healthy amount here to get the ball out quickly. Upon his return, Shepard has gone over this receiving yard total in both of his games and has seen a total of 18 targets. That's plenty of work to get him over this total.