The New York Giants face off with the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season in a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions. The Giants are trying to navigate a somewhat lost campaign thanks to injuries, but they do have a bright spot at quarterback in rookie Jaxson Dart. The Bears have rattled off five wins over their last six games and now sit a half-game back of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North standings.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bears are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Bears consensus odds at SportsLine and the total is 46.5. Chicago is a -221 money line favorite while New York is a +182 underdog.

Where to bet on Giants vs. Bears

Where to watch Giants vs. Bears on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. Bears betting preview

Odds: Bears -4.5, over/under 46.5

After losing the first two games of Ben Johnson's tenure, the Bears have picked up steam thanks to a rejuvenated offense and a favorable schedule. Chicago is 5-3 ATS and 5-2-1 to the Over, highlighting Johnson's ability to finally inject some life into this offense. The Giants are 4-5 ATS and 5-4 to the Over.

Giants vs. Bears SGP

Over 46.5 (-112)

Bears -4.5 (-110)

Caleb Williams Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-134)

Final odds: +330 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $330)

Model's Giants vs. Bears score prediction, picks

The Bears cover the 4.5-point spread in 63% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade play according to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The Over hits in 49% of simulations and Chicago wins in 71% of simulations.

Giants vs. Bears score prediction: Bears 29, Giants 19

Want more Week 10 NFL picks?

