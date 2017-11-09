Giants' Ben McAdoo gives his one-win team the 'we have a run in us' pep talk

At 1-7, the Giants are one of the worst teams in football. Following Sunday's humiliating 51-17 loss to the Rams, the finger-pointing spilled out of the locker room and into public view. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Wednesday that two unnamed players told her the team had quit on coach Ben McAdoo, who has been under fire for most of the season.

Two other players -- Landon Collins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie -- stuck up for their embattled coach, and perhaps that, coupled with McAdoo's recent pep talk, will be enough to save the Giants' season and by extension, his job.

"You may think I'm a little bit out there, but I believe we have a run in us. I believe to the core we have a run in us," McAdoo said in response to a reporter's question about the coach's message to his team, via NJ.com.

Just so we're all clear, the point of the run is simple.

"Win," the coach continued. "We can start this week. We have a run in us. I like this team. They haven't flinched, they haven't blinked. ... I look forward to playing again on Sunday and I believe we have a run in us."

McAdoo also said, "We're not discouraged with where we are," that "everything is fixable," and the team "talked about doing simple better."

If nothing else, McAdoo did a much better job elucidating his thoughts to reporters on Wednesday than he did three days before when he was at a loss for words when asked what he told his team at halftime.

Coach McAdoo doesn't really have an answer. pic.twitter.com/13MjQnIjRE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 6, 2017

And that performance didn't go unnoticed by his players.

"I think a lot of the guys watched the press conference after the game like a lot of guys do just to see what [McAdoo] says," one of the anonymous players told ESPN's Anderson. "When [McAdoo] said 'um' to the question 'What did you tell the team at halftime?' and [McAdoo] just said 'um,' he didn't really have anything. Man, he didn't really have anything for us when we came back in the locker room, too. It was just kind of like the same old, same old. You can just see guys were like, you can just tell that nobody was kind of following it."

But Collins tells a different story.

"McAdoo has it all," the safety said of his coach. "He can lead men. He can do whatever you say. He has the ability to do those things. It's not McAdoo ... it's everybody. Everybody has to look in the mirror, the coaching staff, the coordinators, the players, everybody."

Good news: The Giants are facing the winless 49ers on Sunday. Bad news: If the Giants can't win that game, never mind McAdoo's "we have a run in us" talk, he may not have a job when the plane lands.