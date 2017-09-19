Giants' Ben McAdoo throws Eli Manning under the bus for delay of game penalty

It was getting late in the third quarter and the Giants were trailing the Lions, 17-7. After barely moving the football all night, the Giants had just marched right down to the Lions' 2-yard line, thanks to a 38-yard pass to Jerell Adams, a 17-yard pass to Brandon Marshall and, after a penalty, a seven-yard pass to Evan Engram.

The problem is that it was fourth down. Needing both a touchdown and a field goal to tie the game, Giants coach Ben McAdoo had a choice to make. Some would argue that you go for the field goal and take the points, making it a one-score game. Others would point out that a team struggling to move the ball needs to take advantage of getting so close to the end zone, and get the touchdown now.

Whatever your opinion, McAdoo leaned toward the latter option. He sent the offense back onto the field for fourth-and-goal from the 2. The Giants, though, never got off a play. Eli Manning couldn't get the snap off in time, and took a delay of game penalty.

What happened? Here's McAdoo after the game.

Wow. McAdoo throws Eli Manning under the bus. pic.twitter.com/WOhDcmLdEz — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 19, 2017

"Sloppy quarterback play," McAdoo said. "Quarterback and the center need to be on the same page there. We got to get the ball snapped."

Why didn't McAdoo call timeout as the play clock ticked down?

"Because we have a veteran quarterback who's played a lot of football," McAdoo said. "I expect us to get the ball snapped."

Everything is going super well for the 0-2 Giants, folks.