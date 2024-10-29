Deonte Banks has been benched during the New York Giants' showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football." A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Banks was taken out after getting hurdled over by Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Banks faced recent scrutiny for his effort during last week's 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He received an earful from Giants head coach Brian Daboll after Harris hurdled over him. Banks was replaced in the lineup by Greg Stroman.

Banks did help prevent George Pickens from scoring the game's first touchdown, though, as the score was tied at the half, 9-9.

Despite that play, Banks wasn't able to avoid the bench, as it appears that he will have to work his way back onto the field.