Giants' Brandon Marshall on possible retirement: 'I don't want to go out like that'

Brandon Marshall's career is nosediving, but it's not over quite yet. This weekend, the Giants' receiver confirmed that he'll return for the 2018 season after losing his 2017 season to an ankle injury.

"I'm a competitor, and I don't want to go out like that," Marshall told ESPN. "I'm definitely not going out like that."

Marshall, 33, suffered the ankle injury on Sunday. On Monday night, he revealed on Instagram that his season -- his first with the Giants -- is already over:

Tomorrow I'll have surgery ending year 12. I'm filled with mixed emotions. I wasn't able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad. This game has given me the opportunity to grow as a man, father, husband, teammate, leader ... I'm so thankful for this game ... The biggest lesson I've learned about myself is that Adversity kicks my Ass. I'm proud to say that after 12 years I've finally became the man I knew I was suppose to be by confronting Adversity with a Smile. Gods Delay isn't Gods Denial #DueSeason

As our Will Brinson noted at the time, that message could've came across as a retirement message. But Marshall shot down that idea on Sunday.

He's got a couple reasons to keep playing, though. For one, he's still seeking a taste of the postseason. In his career, which began in 2006, Marshall's never made it to the playoffs. He's been a part of some horrible teams, but he's also been a member of some solid teams that've experienced some awful luck at the end of the regular season, as I chronicled back in July:

Two years ago, the Jets finished with 10 wins but missed the playoffs. In 2013, the Bears lost a Week 17 win-and-you're-in game against the Packers. In 2012, the Bears won 10 games but missed the playoffs. In 2009, the Broncos lost to the Chiefs in Week 17 to blow their chance at a playoff spot. In 2008, the Broncos lost a Week 17 win-and-you're-in game against the Chargers. In Week 17 of his rookie year, the Broncos lost to the 49ers when a win would've been enough to journey to the playoffs. That's rough.

And two, Marshall can strengthen his Hall of Fame case by continuing to play. So far in his career, he's caught 959 passes for 12,215 yards, and 82 touchdowns. He's ranked 16th all-time in receptions, 22nd in receiving yards, and tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns. He's eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in eight seasons for four different teams -- the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, and Jets. And he's done that by playing with some pretty terrible quarterbacks. His best quarterback? Probably Jay Cutler.

Still, he's probably on the Hall of Fame bubble. Another dominant season might push him over the top, but if the past season and a half are any indication, Marshall is unlikely to get back to his dominant ways. Last year, Marshall totaled 788 yards and three touchdowns. And in a five-game 2017 season, he hauled in only 18 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns.

Marshall is under contract with the Giants through the 2018 season. But his dead cap is set at just $1 million next year, according to Spotrac. So, the Giants could opt to cut him.

When Marshall does call it quits, he's expected to enter the world of sports media. In the past, he's worked on Showtime's popular weekly series, "Inside the NFL." In May, Marshall said he planned on retiring after the 2018 season to focus on his work away from the field.

"Two more years, get my Super Bowl, have a little bit more fun, and then I'm going to go change the world in the mental health space," Marshall said at the time, via ESPN.