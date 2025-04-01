PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The quarterback room for the New York Giants has seen veteran faces like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston enter the fray this offseason. While those two do bring with them plenty of experience, the Giants are still on the hunt for a signal-caller who can be entrenched with the organization for years to come. For that, they'll in all likelihood look toward the 2025 NFL Draft where they own the third overall pick along with three other selections inside the top 100.

With Miami's Cam Ward earmarked to come off the board with the first overall pick (currently held by the Tennessee Titans), the most likely options for New York atop the draft would be Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is CBS Sports' second-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class.

When asked about his impression of prospects during the NFC coach's breakfast at the 2025 annual meeting on Tuesday, Daboll kept his cards close to the vest, saying that they'll "keep all that stuff in-house right now."

"We've got three weeks here to keep grinding on them," Daboll said. "They're good players. They're good people. We've done extensive work on a bunch of them."

"Just like last year or the last time we did it, there's an extensive process that we go through," Daboll added. "We're talking with a variety of people and meeting with these players and doing a variety of things and we're still in the middle of that."

Given that the Giants have a top pick and no clear long-term answer at the position, it's natural for pressure to sink in to take that swing at landing a quarterback high in the draft. However, Daboll illustrated more of an emphasis of simply identifying the right player for the franchise.

"The face of a franchise is a quarterback," Daboll said. "It's not an easy position to evaluate. It's not an easy position to coach. It's not an easy position to play. So, you do the best job you can to try to find the right one for your team."

Russell Wilson NYG • QB • #3 CMP% 63.7 YDs 2482 TD 16 INT 5 YD/Att 7.39 View Profile

Meanwhile, Wilson and/or Winston do provide the organization with some immediate QB relief. As it relates to Wilson -- who Daboll said would work with the first team to begin the offseason program later this month -- the head coach revealed he watched over 7,500 passing plays of Wilson's since 2012 during his evaluation process.

"You know, just wanted to see some of the things he [Wilson] did well," Daboll said. "As we get going here we got to start putting together what we're going to do. Everybody's got a lot of plays, but we want to look at these players -- specifically the quarterbacks -- and make good decisions on the things we install. So, we watched the Denver tape, we watched the Steeler tape, watched the Seahawks tape, and did a lot of work on him."

So, what stood out?

"He makes good decisions with the football," Daboll said of Wilson. "He's athletic. He's a little bit older, so he may be not as athletic as '13 and '14, but certainly he has the ability to use his legs, extend plays, great explosive plays, phenomenal deep ball thrower. He's created a bunch of explosive plays and scoring points for his team. And he does a good job at making decisions with the football in the games that he's played."

Again, the arrival of multiple veteran quarterbacks this offseason could allow for the Giants to be more flexible when it comes to addressing the position at the draft. Given how glowingly Daboll spoke of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter during the session, the team could, in theory, opt to select him third and then look for a QB prospect on Day 2 and allow him to develop behind Wilson and Winston.