The Denver Broncos (4-2) will battle to stay in the win column when they host the New York Giants (2-4) in NFL Week 7 on Paramount+. Bo Nix and the Broncos are winners of three straight, most recently taking down the New York Jets 13-11 in London. Meanwhile, the Giants have won two of their last three games with Jaxson Dart at the helm and are coming off of a 34-17 upset against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Denver is a 7-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Broncos odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. The Broncos are -344 money line favorites (risk $344 to win $100), while the Giants are +274 underdogs. Before making any Broncos vs. Giants picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Giants vs. Broncos at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins and three months of NBA League Pass free:

Where to bet on Broncos vs. Giants

Where to watch Giants vs. Broncos on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Broncos vs. Giants betting preview

Odds: Broncos -7, over/under 40

Dart has completed 65.9% of his passes for 508 yards with a 4-2 TD-INT ratio since taking over as starter, and was able to withstand pressure from the Eagles defense last Thursday. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo was the star of that game with 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns. The defense has been pedestrian this season, allowing 370.8 total yards and 24.0 points per game, but the young offense has helped make the team as a whole likable underdogs.



The Broncos defense, on the other hand, has been anything but average as it ranks second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (254.2) and points allowed per game (15.8). The offense has been a mixed bag, with Nix totaling just 416 yards and two touchdowns in the month of October. J.K. Dobbins has kept the run game respectable, however, and he is averaging 73.7 rushing yards per game with four touchdowns on the season.

Click here to bet Giants vs. Broncos at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Giants vs. Broncos score prediction, picks

The Giants have the rest advantage after playing on Thursday last week, compared to the Broncos who had to travel back from London. However, the SportsLine model foresees the Broncos superior defense spoiling Dart and Skattebo's fun. It projects Denver will cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Giants vs. Broncos score prediction: Broncos 27, Giants 17

Want more Week 7 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 7 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.