New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is done with his backflip touchdown celebration for the foreseeable future.

With Detroit Lions two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffering a season-ending knee injury while jumping to celebrate a sack in Week 10, Skattebo is doing what he can to prevent suffering a similar fate as the 26-year-old edge rusher. That's why the backflips are on hiatus for the 24-year-old Giants running back.

"It's hard to see," Skattebo told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN. "I'm saying, yeah, [no backflips]. Mentally, I'm like, 'I'm not doing that.' That s--- ain't going to happen to me."

Despite suffering a serious, multi-faceted ankle injury in 2025, Skattebo returned to backflipping in 2026. He backflipped after a touchdown in the team's "Sunday Night Football" win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, and he had multiple teammates joining him in backflipping in Week 10 on "Thursday Night Football" in a losing effort against the Washington Commanders.

He also backflipped after a 16-yard rushing touchdown against the Houston Texans in an overtime victory back in Week 7. However, he said the backflip could return ""if we go to the playoffs or something."

Hutchinson isn't the only NFL player to suffer a season-ending knee injury while celebrating. Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Bill Gramatic tore his ACL while celebrating a made field goal against the Giants in 2001. In baseball, Los Angeles Angeles first baseman/designated hitter Kendrys Morales suffered a leg and an ankle fracture while jumping on home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Seattle Mariners in 2010.

Skattebo, the Giants' leading rusher with 496 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns on 116 carries in 2026, would be wise to heed those cautionary tales and celebrate touchdowns with his feet on the ground.