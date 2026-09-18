Last Sunday, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo made his return to the field after suffering a gruesome injury last October, and he returned in true Skattebo fashion. The 24-year-old was seen arriving at MetLife Stadium ahead of his Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys in a car you'd probably imagine Skattebo driving. However big you're picturing the truck's wheels (because you are picturing a truck for Cam, right?), double it.

Fans were yelling to No. 44, "Go Skattebo" and "Go over them," and Skattebo acknowledged them. Skattebo, wearing quarterback Jaxson Dart's high school jersey, reportedly arrived for the 8:20 p.m. game at 5:50 p.m.

Here's a look at the viral video:

He was asked about the video and said no matter what car he's driving, everyone knows it's him.

"Yeah, it was fun. As I come in and out of this building every day, I see these guys working in the parking lot. I see them every day. I like to mess with those guys, give them a hard time," Skattebo said. "I've made friends with a couple of them. Those guys, they know me every time I drive by. Whatever car I'm in, they know who it is. Those are my guys. I was giving them some crap, giving a little love to them. It was just all fun and games."

Skattebo's stylish arrival signaled what was to come for the RB. He scored the opening touchdown in the 28-20 divisional win.

Clearly, he seems fully recovered from his injury — a right ankle dislocation, an open tibia fracture, and a ruptured deltoid ligament in October 2025 — because he was able to land his signature flip.

Here's a look at his touchdown and celebration:

Skattebo led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 81 yards, while Dart was second in rushing with 11 carries for 54 yards. The Giants put up 394 total yards of offense, with 165 coming on the ground.

Up next for the 1-0 Giants are the Los Angeles Rams, who were expected to be one of the best teams in football but struggled in their 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams' defense allowed 174 rushing yards, the sixth most in the league during Week 1. Skattebo could take advantage of that on "Monday Night Football" and put up some big numbers against L.A. In fact, he already has a message for the Rams' Aaron Donald, who is expected to make his return during the game.