New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been fully cleared for offseason activities. Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that doctors have given Jones the go-ahead to participate, meaning the neck injury that kept him out of the final six games of the 2021 season is now behind him.

Jones is headed into the final season of his rookie contract, and the Giants elected not to pick up his fifth-year option. He has yet to prove himself a starting-caliber quarterback at the NFL level after being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019.

In three seasons, Jones has completed 62.8 percent of his passes at an average of 6.6 yards per attempt, with 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions, compiling a 12-25 record as a starter along the way. He's added 1,000 yards and five additional scores on his 172 career rushing attempts. The hope for the Giants is that playing under Daboll and new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, as opposed to the previous braintrust of Joe Judge and Jason Garrett (and later Freddie Kitchens), will help him raise his game to a new level.

Because Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen were not part of the regime that drafted Jones, they do not have as much incentive to make the partnership work. If he does not ascend to a new level in 2022, it's likely that the Giants will be looking for a new quarterback next offseason. Getting healthy is a step in the right direction, but Jones still needs to prove that he can be more accurate, make better decisions, take fewer sacks, and create more explosive plays.