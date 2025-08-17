After yet another impressive preseason performance that has sparked increased hype for Big Blue's quarterback of the future, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll reaffirmed the team's plan to continue to "develop" rookie Jaxson Dart while veteran Russell Wilson remains the starting quarterback. After playing well in his first NFL action against the Buffalo Bills, Dart excelled in his first home game at MetLife Stadium, going 14 for 16 passing for 137 yards with one touchdown and adding a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

After trading up to take Dart with the No. 25 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Giants' plan has been for Dart to spend most, if not all, of the 2025 season sitting and developing behind Wilson, who was signed as a one-year bridge quarterback. When asked by reporters if there was anything Dart could do to work himself into the mix to start in the regular season, Daboll maintained that they were sticking to their plan.

"Russ is our starter and we're going to keep developing Jaxson," Daboll said.

Wilson played much of the first half before giving way to Dart for the late second quarter into the third, and both accounted for touchdowns on what was yet another night where the Giants -- in a far cry from their woebegone ways on offense the past several years -- moved the ball and seemingly scored at will. Wilson put the Giants on the board after uncorking one of his patented Moon Balls, hitting undrafted rookie Beaux Collins on an 80 yard pass that was downed at the one-yard line. Running back Devin Singletary ran in for a touchdown shortly afterwards.

Dart did much of his damage in the third quarter, including a crisp touchdown throw over the seam to tight end Greg Dulcich. The Giants blew the Jets out 31-12, improving to 2-0 in the preseason and earning their first win in the "Snoopy Bowl" at MetLife Stadium since 2019.