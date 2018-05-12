Giants coach doesn’t think Giants players should talk about other Giants players

Earlier this offseason, the New York Giants signed former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder to a big-money, long-term contract. Solder will presumably man Eli Manning's blind side this season and beyond, which means incumbent left tackle Ereck Flowers is either in for a position change or a change in scenery.

Flowers isn't too happy about that, so he's been absent from the team's offseason program. (He's also been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.) But just because Flowers has been absent doesn't mean he's been forgotten.

Star Giants safety Landon Collins said on the radio last week that the reason for Flowers' absence is that he's upset about the Solder signing.

"It's not that he doesn't want to be here," Collins said on WFAN. "My cousin is close friends with him, he's just not happy they picked up Nate Solder."

In the wake of those comments, Giants coach Pat Shurmur had a message for Collins: stop talking.

"That's not for Landon to talk about," Shurmur said, per the New York Daily News. "I don't think our players should be talking about another player's situation."

That said, Shurmur has been in contact with Flowers and says he's excited to work with the former top-10 pick.

"We've been in contact with Ereck. I heard he's in good shape," Shurmur said. "I can't wait for him to be here. Like I said, there were some things he did last year that were really good. I look forward to him being here at some point and working with him."

The Giants still have holes at other spots along the offensive line after the departures of Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh this offseason, meaning Flowers could fill in at right tackle or even right guard. Flipping to the right side seems like a better fit for Flowers, who is a better run-blocker than pass-blocker, but even there he'll still have to deal with players like DeMarcus Lawrence of the Cowboys twice a year. Simply put, he needs to improve his technique and footwork in order to survive in the league beyond the expiration of his rookie contract.