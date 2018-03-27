Giants coach gives Odell Beckham a lukewarm endorsement: 'He’s on our team right now'
Pat Shurmur did not exactly commit firmly to keeping Beckham in New York
Let's just say the strange standoff between Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants is not getting less interesting.
Over the weekend, Giants co-owner John Mara seemingly left the door open for Beckham to be traded, stating that nobody on the team is untouchable. Beckham seemingly responded on Monday when it was reported that he will not set foot on the field in 2018 without a contract extension. Later in the day, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said he wants Beckham on the team next season.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur was asked about the Beckham situation on Tuesday at the NFL owner's meetings, and he did nothing to quell the speculation around the receiver's future.
"He's on our team right now."
That's about as lukewarm as a coach's endorsement of a player can get. The Giants can keep Beckham under contract at a discount for at least the next few years even without an extension, but as the days go by, they seem more and more open to sending him elsewhere. Given his status as one of the best receivers in the NFL, there should be no shortage of teams interested in his services if the Giants are really willing to let him go.
-
Bowles: Jets didn't trade up for one guy
Bowles says the Jets have six or seven players in mind for the No. 3 overall pick
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC North needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC North after the first wave of free agency to get ready for...
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC North needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC North after the first wave of free agency to get ready for...
-
2018 NFL Mock: Bears, Fins swing deals
Chicago grabs Quenton Nelson while Miami makes a huge trade up into the top five to land a...
-
Browns GM willing to trade No. 1 pick
The Jets already called about the top pick -- would the Giants be willing to move up to grab...
-
Top 10 landing spots for Odell Beckham
Aaron Rodgers plus Odell Beckham? OBJ to the crosstown rival Jets? To the Browns? We rank the...