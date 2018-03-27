Giants coach gives Odell Beckham a lukewarm endorsement: 'He’s on our team right now'

Let's just say the strange standoff between Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants is not getting less interesting.

Over the weekend, Giants co-owner John Mara seemingly left the door open for Beckham to be traded, stating that nobody on the team is untouchable. Beckham seemingly responded on Monday when it was reported that he will not set foot on the field in 2018 without a contract extension. Later in the day, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said he wants Beckham on the team next season.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur was asked about the Beckham situation on Tuesday at the NFL owner's meetings, and he did nothing to quell the speculation around the receiver's future.

Giants’ HC Pat Shurmur on Odell Beckham Jr.: “He’s on our team right now.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2018

"He's on our team right now."

That's about as lukewarm as a coach's endorsement of a player can get. The Giants can keep Beckham under contract at a discount for at least the next few years even without an extension, but as the days go by, they seem more and more open to sending him elsewhere. Given his status as one of the best receivers in the NFL, there should be no shortage of teams interested in his services if the Giants are really willing to let him go.