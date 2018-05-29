Giants coach Pat Shurmur: Odell Beckham is 'pretty close' to being medically cleared
Beckham is still recovering from a fractured ankle suffered last season
It's been a long time since we've seen Odell Beckham Jr. on an NFL field. Beckham suffered a fractured ankle during the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Chargers last season, an injury that necessitated surgery and has kept him out ever since.
Beckham has yet to be medically cleared to participate in the Giants' offseason program, but according to new coach Pat Shurmur, he is getting close to receiving that clearance.
As we all know, Beckham was the subject of countless rumors throughout this offseason, with the Giants reportedly dangling him on the trade market before pulling him back.
While Beckham might be medically cleared soon, that doesn't mean he'll actually be on the field with the team. It was reported earlier this offseason that Beckham will not step on the field without a new contract extension, and as of this writing, he has not received one. Beckham supposedly wants north of $20 million per year on a new deal, which would make him the league's highest-paid receiver -- by a lot.
The Giants may or may not want to hand him such a deal considering the fractious relationship they've had with their star, and might prefer to go with the franchise tag over the next few years instead. It remains to be seen how this all will play out, but surely, the Giants have to be encouraged that Beckham is getting close to receiving a clean bill of health.
