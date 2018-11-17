Giants coach Pat Shurmur says he wants more 'dirty' runs from Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is having a spectacular rookie season. In 10 games, Barkley has 586 yards on the ground and 530 through the air. He is only the fourth rookie in NFL history with 500-plus rushing and receiving yards in his first 10 games, and only the 22nd player of any experience to reach those marks in that amount of time.

Much of Barkley's production, though, has come via explosive gains, and not play-to-play consistency. As we wrote in our Giants-49ers game preview last Monday:

Among 36 qualified players, Barkley ranks 29th in Football Outsiders' Success Rate on running plays. To put that in perspective, he's tied with the Bucs' Peyton Barber. So, yeah, that's not great. A full 28 percent of Barkley's carries have gone for a loss or no gain, one of the highest rates in the NFL. (If Barkley was a team by himself, it would be the third-highest percentage ahead of only the Eagles and Bucs.) Of course, he also has nine runs of 15 yards or more, three of which have gone for touchdowns.

Barkley's coach, Pat Shurmur, has noticed that disparity, and said this week that he'd like to see more of those consistent, grind-it-out runs from Barkley.

"He's had success bouncing runs in the past and gotten big gains out of them," Shurmur said, per NJ.com. "But there also is what I call a dirty 4-, 5-, 6-yard run that he has to be willing to take as well. It's a fine line. It's the judgment and the vision of the ball carrier. Like anything, he's getting used to it. He's a rookie, and he's certainly done a great job for us, but there's still a lot to be learned. As he runs the ball more and more and more, he'll get a feel for when it's right to bounce it and right to stick it up in there."

The fact that the Giants' offensive line is so dreadful obviously plays a role in Barkley being stopped for little or no gain so often, but Shurmur is also correct in noting that Barkley often looks to bounce runs outside in order to create big plays. The Giants have so little going for them offensively in a typical game that they count on Barkley to make something out of nothing too often. If they had more play-to-play consistency they might not have to do so. Barkley plays a role in that inconsistency, of course, but it's not just him. Eli Manning, the offensive line, the receivers, and Shurmur's play-calling all carry some blame as well.