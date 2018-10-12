Giants coach Pat Shurmur says he's not concerned about the struggling Eli Manning

The New York Giants' offense, Saquon Barkley excepted, is just not very good. After Thursday night's loss to their division rival Eagles, the Giants rank 24th in yards per game and 28th in points per game. They have just 11 total touchdowns -- a figure that exceeds that of only five other teams despite the fact that the Giants have played one or even two more games than most teams in the NFL.

Not much of the blame can be laid at the feet of Barkley. He's been spectacular. He's the first player in NFL history to have at least 400 rushing yards and at least 300 receiving yards within the first six games of his career. But his performance just has not mattered, because the rest of the team's offense has been so overwhelmingly bad.

The offensive line is a train wreck, allowing quarterback Eli Manning to be sacked on 8 percent of his drop backs so far this year. But the blame can't just fall on Manning. As both Evan Silva and Pat Thorman noted, Manning's offensive line has been bad, yes, but he has arguably been worse.

Looking at @fboutsiders OL metrics; #Giants entered last night 23rd in pass pro. Not good but 9 OLs rated worse. Bunch of offenses below them & around them have been plenty functional. Including Sam Darnold's #Jets who are averaging 5.1 more PPG than NYG. pic.twitter.com/zuoMBioEX0 — Evan Silva (@evansilva) October 12, 2018

14 QBs have been pressured at a higher rate than Eli Manning.



Only four have a worse passer rating while under pressure (Allen, Rosen, Bradford, Tyrod). — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) October 12, 2018

Still, Giants coach Pat Shurmur says he is not worried about Manning's level of play. He says that against the Eagles, the Giants simply did not do anything well enough to win the game.

Coach Shurmur: I'm not concerned about Eli Manning...like I said none of us did anything well enough to win tonight. #PHIvsNYG — New York Giants (@Giants) October 12, 2018

That might be true, but the offense was also undermined by Manning's inability to push the ball downfield or make the right throw at the right time with any sort of accuracy. Manning's average completion this season has traveled just 4.6 yards in the air, per NFL.com's NextGen Stats, a figure that ranks 32nd out of 37 qualified quarterbacks. Manning is completing his passes at a high rate but those passes aren't threatening the defense in any real way, and almost none of them are turning into touchdowns.

All that said, the Giants don't have many other appealing options. Their backups to Manning are street free agent Alex Tanney and fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta. And after the Manning benching saga last season resulted in Ben McAdoo's firing, Shurmur may not even realistically have the option of sending Eli to the bench this year. Whatever the case, the Giants look a whole lot like a team that will be in position to once again have a shot at selecting a quarterback near the top of the draft when April 2019 rolls around.