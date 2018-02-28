Giants coach says they're going forward with Eli, will take 'very best player' at No. 2

Late last season, it seemed all but sure that Eli Manning's time with the New York Giants would soon come to an end -- perhaps as soon as this offseason. Former coach Ben McAdoo benched Manning in favor of Geno Smith for a late-season game, and the team came out and said it wanted to get a look at the young QBs on the roster. But then McAdoo was fired, Manning was reinstated as the starter, and the team hired a new general manager (Dave Gettleman) and coach (Pat Shurmur).

The new regime seems committed to keeping Manning through at least the 2018 season. Shurmur said during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team is "moving forward" with Manning.

Coach Shurmur: We’re looking forward to moving forward with Eli Manning. We’re going to pick the very best player we can pick at No. 2. — New York Giants (@Giants) February 28, 2018

Pat Shurmur says #Giants are “moving forward with Eli” but obviously are evaluating QBs. But he’s mainly looking for impact player. Points out last time Giants had second pick, they took Lawrence Taylor. Last time they had third pick, took Carl Banks. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 28, 2018

Eli will be 37 years old next season and is set to count for $22.2 million against the cap. He's been in decline for a couple years, but he does provide a baseline level of competence (or better) for a team that likely has designs on making a quick jump back into the playoff race just a year removed from an 11-5 season.

The Giants can still target a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft if they want and let him learn behind Manning for a year or two. They seem to believe he's got plenty of time left in his career.

Pat Shurmur reiterates Eli has “years left as a starting quarterback in this league.” Among other things he praised his availability. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 28, 2018

Of course, they can also go in another direction. There has been plenty of smoke around the rumor that they might select Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, for example. Gettleman did not exactly throw cold water on that idea.

Gettleman calls RB devaluation a "myth," says bottom line is, "is he a football player?" #Giants — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) February 28, 2018

There has been a running back selected with one of the top five picks in each of the last two drafts (Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette went No. 4 overall to the Cowboys and Jaguars, respectively) and the teams making those picks each went to the playoffs the following season, but as Ben Baldwin of FieldGulls noted this week, spending a high pick on a running back has never been less fiscally irresponsible considering the average level of production of players drafted that high compared to the running backs available league-wide.