The New York Giants and Washington Commanders gave us one of the most wild games of Week 15, as the Giants defense pulled off a goal line stand with less than a minute remaining to leave Landover with a 20-12 victory. There were some controversial moments during this goal-line stand, however. It did appear Curtis Samuel was interfered with in the end zone on fourth-and-goal, and then there was the Terry McLaurin fiasco.

On third-and-goal, Washington running back Brian Robinson punched in a touchdown from the one-yard line to cut the Giants' lead to just two points. However, McLaurin was flagged for lining up incorrectly, which nullified the play. When you go back and look at the play in question, McLaurin was definitely not lined up on the line of scrimmage. However, McLaurin did attempt to check with the official to see if he was lined up correctly.

McLaurin moved up in his stance after checking with the referee. Did the official give him confirmation that he was then good? Check out the interaction, here:

McLaurin said after the game that he felt like he was lined up correctly, and that the official was at fault for saying his adjustment sufficed.

"I felt like I was on the ball the entire time," McLaurin said, via The Washington Post. I checked to see if I was good the first time and he was like, 'Move up a little bit.' So when I moved up, I checked to see if I was good, and he said I was good.'"

This penalty was of course brought up in the pool report, where John Hussey explained what happened.

Question: Lets talk about the Terry McLaurin play, was that indeed illegal formation and what did you see? It appeared that he had pointed to the official, is he obligated to tell Terry that he's at the line or not Hussey: "Well, I didn't see any of that, because I'm in the backfield. What I was told and what has been confirmed is that the ball was snapped at the half-yard line, and he was lined up a yard back at the one-and-a-half-yard line. In order to be deemed legal he needs to break the belt line, the waist of the center, and he was not breaking the waistline of the center. That's why the penalty was called, because he was not in a legal formation." Question: When a player does point to the official like that, does the official have to say whether he's at the line or not? Hussey: "Not typically, and the official could be doing other things, like counting the offense – there's a multitude of different duties. So, I can't confirm whether the official even saw that or not, but he was clearly off the line of scrimmage."

What we learned from this exchange is that it's not the official's job to line up for the receiver. It's typical protocol for a wideout to check with the official to see if he's lined up correctly, and the official will usually, if not always, say/motion whether the player is on the line of scrimmage or not. We don't know what the official said to McLaurin or what McLaurin's understanding was, but the bottom line is that the wideout was not on the line of scrimmage.