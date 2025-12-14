Two of the league's worst teams square off in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season when the Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants. The Commanders and Giants have failed in large part due to injuries, though Washington's fall has been much more severe after its run to the NFC Championship Game last season. Washington is on an eight-game losing streak while New York has lost seven in a row.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Giants are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds, while the over/under is 46.5. The Giants are -144 money line favorites (risk $144 to win $100), while the Commanders are +121 underdogs.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Giants on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Commanders vs. Giants betting preview

Odds: Giants -2.5, over/under 46.5

Neither team, as you might expect, has been particularly good from a betting standpoint. Washington is 4-9 against the spread but New York is 7-6 ATS thanks to a few gutsy performances from Jaxson Dart. The Commanders have gone 6-6-1 to the Over while the Giants are 8-5 to the Over.

Commanders vs. Giants SGP

Commanders +2.5

Over 46.5

Chris Rodriguez Jr. anytime touchdown scorer

Model's Commanders vs. Giants score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Commanders on the spread and money line in this game. Washington covers in 51% of simulations and wins in 46% of them. The Over on 46.5 hits in 52% of simulations.

Commanders vs. Giants score prediction: Giants 26, Commanders 24

