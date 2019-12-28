Giants could bring Pat Shurmur back for 2020, and his work with Daniel Jones may be key to final decision

The Giants have endured yet another lost season, including a 10-game losing streak, but have yet to make a formal determination on the status of head coach Pat Shurmur for 2020, league sources said. Shurmur's work with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones could end up being a determining factor as ownership finalizes it plans.

The Giants are 9-22 under Shurmur, but have also had one of the worst rosters in football during that span, struggling in the draft and free agency. General manager Dave Gettleman's future is also murky, with the potential for changes on that side of the operation as well.

If the Giants were to part with Shurmur, it is not lost on ownership that several of the more coveted candidates, men like Baylor's Matt Rhule, would likely have serious reservations about taking the job with Gettleman in charge of picking players. Gettleman's frequent clashes with star players is another factor at play as well.

This is a franchise that is generally slow to embrace change, and one that avoids making frequent coaching changes. Firing Shurmur would be the second time in a row a Giants head coach failed to make it past two seasons; very uncharacteristic for this franchise. Finding stability and continuity for Jones is also paramount for the organization, and sources said there are differing opinions within the Giants hierarchy about how sweeping any changes should be.