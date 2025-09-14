The simple final score of the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Giants -- 40-37 in overtime -- suggests a game unlike almost any other. But it also still doesn't do justice to one of the wildest finishes we've ever seen.

The Giants scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys 20. It was the first game both teams scored at least 20 points in the fourth quarter since the Sept. 29, 2019, when Jameis Winston's Buccaneers beat Jared Goff's Rams 55-40. So, yes, it's been a while.

The 41 combined fourth-quarter points were also the most in a game in the history of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.

One week after looking like a shell of himself -- and a shell of a viable NFL quarterback, frankly -- Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards. Dak Prescott wasn't far behind with 361. There were stars both expected and unexpected, a surprise appearance from Giants first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and jaw-dropping moments in every aspect of all three phases.

It's hard to boil this game to just five of the craziest moments, but we tried our best. Without further ado, here they are:

5. Malik Nabers' first highlight-reel touchdown catch

Coming off a 109-catch, 1,204-yard rookie season, Nabers was none too happy when the Giants' 2025 campaign got off to a rough start in a 21-6 loss to the Commanders. But he helped jump-start the offense against Dallas with this remarkable leaping, twisting 29-yard touchdown grab.

Nabers easily beat Trevon Diggs, as he did against basically every Cowboys defender, but Wilson's normally precise deep passing was actually a tick off here. It didn't matter for Nabers, who adjusted and showed off his incredible athleticism and hand-eye coordination.

4. Wan'Dale Robinson catches rare deep pass

Nabers making catches like that has become a common occurrence. Wan'Dale Robinson? Not so much. The shifty slot receiver is known mostly for his work underneath, but late in the game, he, too, got behind the Dallas defense. Wilson made no mistake on this one.

This was Robinson's deepest downfield touchdown catch (32 yards) in his career. On a gotta-have-it fourth down late, it could hardly have come at a better time.

3. Nabers answers George Pickens' first touchdown as a Cowboy

Robinson's touchdown, it turned out, was just the start of the fun. Dallas came right back and ripped off an 11-play, 71-yard drive, capped by George Pickens' first touchdown as a Cowboy.

It was an excellent route and an excellent throw from Prescott, exactly what the Cowboys envisioned when they acquired Pickens this offseason.

The lead wouldn't hold. In fact, it would only last 27 seconds. That's when Wilson hit Nabers for yet another touchdown, this time on his signature high-arching "moonball."

What makes this one even better? Nabers caught the ball without even seeing it right before it landed in his hands!

Nabers finished with nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns, none more spectacular than this.

2. Wilson's lone big mistake

Wilson did so many things right. Unfortunately for him, they're all overshadowed by his one big mistake: a moonball gone wrong.

This is a ball the Giants quarterback simply cannot throw. Give Donovan Wilson credit for making the catch, but this was a shocker considering how well Wilson had played before that point ... and how unnecessary even attempting that pass was.

To mere mortals, a 64-yard field goal attempt to force overtime would be a tall task. To Brandon Aubrey? It's a walk in the park. Dallas' star kicker nailed the kick with room to spare. It was tied the third-longest make in NFL history and the longest to force overtime.

Aubrey's 46-yarder to win it, then, almost seemed anticlimactic.