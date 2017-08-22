Giants' Damon Harrison rips Browns fans for booing injured Odell Beckham
'Snacks' Harrison made a point to call out Browns fans on Twitter after the game
During the New York Giants' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday evening, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. absorbed a low hit from Browns corner Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham was down on the ground injured, and eventually went back to the locker room to be evaluated.
Beckham says it's just a sprained ankle and that while he's concerned, he should be just fine; but for a minute there, things looked pretty bad. While his status was up in the air, Beckham's teammate, defensive lineman Damon Harrison, heard some of the fans at FirstEnergy Stadium boo.
And he was not at all happy about it.
"Snacks" had to get in that little dig at Browns fans there at the end, noting that the fans were just excited to see their 1-15 team get a preseason W. It's definitely not cool to boo an injured player, even if he's on the opposing team. Nobody should want to see a guy get hurt.
Meanwhile, Beckham's former college teammate, Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, used the injury as an opportunity to express his feelings on preseason as a whole concept. He's not a fan. "This is why I hate preseason Bulls--t..." Landry wrote on Twitter.
It's safe to say that many players (and probably some coaches and GMs) feel the same way. One wonders how many more players have to suffer preseason injuries for the league to consider finally shortening the exhibition slate.
