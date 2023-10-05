Daniel Jones had the moment no player ever wants to endure at the professional level. Jones was the casualty of head coach Brian Daboll's frustration in the New York Giants' embarrassing loss, a moment everyone in the NFL took notice of amid the team's poor performance.

After Jones threw a pick-six to Devon Witherspoon in the third quarter, Daboll showed Jones a development on the play -- then slammed his tablet in frustration. The moment summed up Jones' night, one he'll have to live down heading into this week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

"I mean, we were all frustrated," Jones said to reporters Wednesday as he defended Daboll, via a Giants transcript. "Just a costly mistake. I can't afford to do that. We were all frustrated and that's part of it."

Jones said he appreciates the hard coaching from Daboll regardless of the circumstance. He understands the frustration surrounding the organization after a 1-3 start.

"We were all frustrated and can't afford to make that mistake," Jones said. "You've got to put it away immediately and get back out there and play ball. Can't afford to dwell on any of that very long. Obviously, after the game, you try to learn from it and see where you went wrong."

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 68.7 YDs 765 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 5.84 View Profile

Daboll said he wasn't showing up Jones as a result of the incident either and even said he would watch the video of the tablet toss to go through the moment. Just a microcosm of the Giants' season at this point.

"I'm just coaching. So, I'm coaching Daniel when he comes off the field," Daboll said. "I'd have to go back and see it. But again, I remember exactly what it is. We were talking about a particular play, and I just tossed it off to the side."

"Daniel is a coachable person. Again, things aren't going great. ... I like working with Daniel and we've got some things we've got to do better."