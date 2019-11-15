Giants' Daniel Jones is attempting to trademark his 'Danny Dimes' nickname

The New York Giants began the Daniel Jones era a lot sooner than many expected when he replaced Eli Manning after just two games into the regular season. Now, Jones is trying to take advantage of his opportunities away from the football field.

The rookie quarterback has filed a trademark for "Danny Dimes" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to ESPN. The Giants signal caller plans to sell merchandise, such as trading cards, crayons and clothing, with the new nickname if it is approved. What led Jones to file on Oct. 15 is that over 20 companies had already started producing unlicensed shirts using the nickname after Jones' first start, ESPN reported.

Jones hasn't been the only one that's interested in applying for the trademark of "Danny Dimes." In September, two New York residents filed for a trademark of the "Danny Dimes" nickname before the rookie even started a game for the Giants.

In addition, a Pennsylvania man, John Messina, also applied for the trademark months ago, according to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan.

Jones has had his fair share of success during his first season as the Giants starting quarterback. The first round pick has thrown for 1,984 yards to go along with 15 touchdown and eight interceptions. In addition, he's completing 63.0 percent of his passes and has rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Manning struggled out of the gate as the Giants scored just 31 points in losses to the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys to begin the season. Jones has served as the team's starting signal caller ever since.