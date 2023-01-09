Daniel Jones has enjoyed a noticeable turnaround as the Giants' starting quarterback under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Now, days before his playoff debut in New York's upcoming wild card matchup with the Vikings, the former first-round pick may be securing his future under Daboll in the Big Apple. With 2023 free agency around the corner, Jones is "close to a contract extension" with the Giants, CBS Sports' Boomer Esiason reported Monday on "Boomer and Gio."

"I hear that they're close," Esiason said. "The question is, is it three years or four years? What does the player want? What does the team want? Can they meet somewhere in the middle? ... I think it's close. I wouldn't be surprised if something came to fruition relatively soon. It'll be a nice thing for Daniel. It'll be a nice thing for the team."

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 67.2 YDs 3205 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 6.79 View Profile

Drafted No. 6 overall in 2019, the 25-year-old Jones struggled amid injury-prone lineups in his first three NFL seasons, totaling 49 turnovers during that time. He also missed five games due to injury in 2021, prompting speculation he could be benched for new backup Tyrod Taylor this year. Instead, Jones has since become one of the most efficient QBs in the game. While he's thrown just 15 touchdowns during New York's 2022 run to the playoffs, he's also thrown just five picks, while adding 708 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Since the Giants previously declined to exercise his fifth-year option, which would've kept him under a guaranteed contract through 2023, Jones is slated to hit the market as one of the top free agent QBs available this offseason. CBS Sports recently projected a potential extension at close to $30 million per season, which would make him one of the top 13 highest-paid players at the position.