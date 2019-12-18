Giants' Daniel Jones returns to first-team practice, on track to retake starting role from Eli Manning
The rookie first-round pick looks ready to return
The end of the Eli Manning era has seemingly arrived, after the veteran quarterback regained the starting role in Week 15 due to rookie Daniel Jones suffering a high ankle sprain that's now sidelined him for two games. Manning split the difference in the two starts, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles before defeating the Miami Dolphins to again take his career win-loss mark to .500.
If he has played his final game with the Giants -- which looks exceedingly likely -- his win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday sends him off on a high note, but Jones will apparently take it from here.
The former first-round pick was seen at practice on Wednesday taking reps with the first team, and that's a clear indication he'll retake the starting position when the Giants take on the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.
There were some who wondered if head coach Pat Shurmur would shut down the rookie in a lost season and instead allow Manning to finish things out, in every sense of the phrase, but that's never been the plan.
"When he's ready to play, he'll go back in and play," Shurmur said of Jones ahead of Week 15.
It looks like that'll be this week, and Jones hopes to reverse his fortunes after wading through an eight-game losing streak prior to his injury. At 3-11, it another playoff-less season for the Giants and while the move to bench Manning for Jones early in the year paid off immediately with two consecutive wins, the team's only win since was the aforementioned one by Manning against the Dolphins.
The continued regression by the team as a whole puts Shurmur on the hottest seat in the NFL, and albeit for a different reason, he may find himself exiting with Manning in 2020 -- even if Jones does land his second tally of back-to-back wins in 2019.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Titans add new kicker as woes continue
It's been a nightmare season of kicking for the Tennessee Titans
-
Top Week 16 NFL odds, picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eagles LB moved to IR ahead of DAL clash
Another key player is down for the count in Philadelphia
-
Cam Newton wants to stay with Panthers
Cam Newton spent a day of charitable giving across Charlotte as residents hoped the QB would...
-
A.J. Green comments on Bengals future
A.J. Green opens up about possibly being placed with the franchise tag
-
Tom Brady left off Pro Bowl roster
Tom Brady is not going to the Pro Bowl
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game