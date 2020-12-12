Don't look now, but the NFC East-leading New York Giants just got a big reinforcement for the final quarter of the 2020 NFL season. A week after missing the Giants' upset win over the Seattle Seahawks, starting quarterback Daniel Jones will return to the lineup for New York's Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. That's according to ESPN and The Athletic, who reported Saturday that the second-year signal-caller returned from a hamstring injury to log a strong week of practice.

Despite the initial prognosis of a "pretty bad" hamstring issue suffered in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones was a full participant in Friday's Giants practice, less than a week after veteran backup Colt McCoy started in his place against Seattle. Jones cleared a "final hamstring check" on Saturday, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, resulting in optimism that he'll be back under center against Arizona. The quarterback is officially listed as questionable for Week 14.

Jones has struggled to match, let alone top, his promising rookie marks of 2019 this year, throwing just eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, to go along with seven fumbles, in 11 starts. The former first-round draft pick has been promisingly efficient in his last three outings, though, completing 67 percent of his passes, posting a 93.3 QB rating and erasing the turnovers during a 3-0 run to the top of the NFC East. Jones has also been more deadly on the ground this year, totaling 403 yards -- 7.3 per carry -- as a runner.

As Jones looks to keep the Giants (5-7) atop the East against Arizona (6-6), he should have opportunities to boost his passing totals on Sunday. The Cardinals are just the NFL's 18th-ranked defense entering Week 14 and have surrendered at least 28 points in five of their last six games. Arizona has also lost three straight.