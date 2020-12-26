The New York Giants are getting their starting quarterback back on the field for their Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Daniel Jones sat out the team's Week 15 game with injuries to his hamstring and ankle, but will start Sunday's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said that things were progressing toward Jones being able to play so long as practice on Thursday went well, which, apparently, it did.

"He'll jump right into his normal role and go forward with it. We came out of [Wednesday's] practice feeling like we were on the right track," Judge said Wednesday, per Newsday. "If he is able to play, we intend to play him."

Jones has regressed in Year 2 as a starter, dealing with injuries to both himself and his skill position corps throughout the year and failing to find firm footing in new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system.

He's completed 62 percent of his passes at an average of 6.4 yards per attempt while throwing only eight touchdowns against nine interceptions and 10 fumbles, while also taking a sack on nearly 9 percent of his dropbacks. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since the team's Week 9 game against the Washington Football Team, which was also the only game this season where he did not record at least one turnover.

The Giants still have a chance to win the decrepit NFC East, though they will have to both win their final two games and get some help from the Panthers and/or Eagles, who will need to beat Washington and/or the Cowboys over the next two weeks to put New York in position for a division crown.