The New York Giants have turned over a new leaf. Under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, New York had a winning season for the first time since 2016, and won its first playoff game since defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. The wins didn't stop in the offseason, either.

The Giants locked down quarterback Daniel Jones with a four-year extension, and have star running back Saquon Barkley back on the franchise tag. General manager Joe Schoen also made a couple additions at wide receiver, but arguably the biggest addition for the Giants came via trade.

In March, New York sent the Las Vegas Raiders the No. 100 overall pick for Darren Waller, who is one of the best tight ends in the game. He ranks third among all tight ends in receiving yards per game since 2019 (65.3), and is a matchup nightmare. In short, Waller is a weapon who can help the Giants reach that next level in the NFC.

This week, Waller spoke to CBS Sports about a variety of different topics ahead of his Giants' Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

CBS Sports: So, a new year, a new team, a new quarterback. Tell me a little bit about Daniel Jones. Does Danny throw some dimes?

Waller: Danny does indeed throw dimes consistently. And it's been great since April, man. It's been progressing each and every single day we go out there I feel like we make good things happen and our relationship expands on the field and off it. I'm excited about the progress that he's making and the way that his career is just continuing to elevate. He deserves every bit of it.

What kind of leader is he? Is he more cool, calm and collected, or does he have a bit of fire to him?

Waller: I feel like he has a bit of both, man. He definitely is cool, calm and collected and is not riding the emotional roller coaster that football can kind of tempt you to get on sometimes, but he'll say what needs to be said in the huddle, and it's usually just a clear, concise message. But guys rally around him because when he says something, you know he means it and he's saying it with intention. I feel like he's a great leader in his own right.

Speaking of leadership, I saw that you were voted a team captain. What does that mean to you?

Waller: It means a lot. It means that wherever I go, whatever I'm doing like I can trust the fact that I know how to work the right way, I know how to have a routine that leads to success on and off the field and I can set an example that guys would want to follow. And I can trust my ability to do that -- and it just feels really good to know that the guys that are doing all that hard work with you, they see you in that light and they want to see you on the front lines and go where you want to help lead the team. It just means a lot, man.

Last time we talked you played for the Raiders. After five seasons you were shipped to the Giants. What was it like getting the call that you were being moved?

Waller: Getting that call, it wasn't all the way surprising because during the year, just hearing from my agent [about] different teams that were trying to trade for me. So the news itself wasn't necessarily a shock, but going to the Giants was not something that I expected at all. But it ended up being a pretty cool full-circle moment just with how great the organization has been and just to mesh with the coaches and the players but also my dad was a Giants fan. I was watching ball with him growing up. So moments like that, it's like, 'Wow. This is really cool.' I'm just grateful to be here.

Tell me about Brian Daboll. What kind of coach is he?

Waller: He's passionate. The guy loves ball. He wants you to have fun while you're doing it. He wants you to be exactly who you are. He doesn't want you to be wound tight. He wants you to be exactly who you are so you can play the game, and have fun doing it at a high level. You see that in how he leads the team meetings. Like, once he's done going through everything, they're playing music, or guys will come up and play "Madden" on the projector. He promotes this environment that gets guys laughing, smiling, energetic. I just feel like that creates the best work environment.

What do you like about this Giants offense, and what can fans expect this season?

Waller: You can expect balance, man. There's so many guys that can do good things with the ball in their hands. With D.J., talkin' about Saquon [Barkley], like generational talent, man. The way that the receiving corps has progressed over the summer, and all the different ways they make plays. Then you add me to the mix; I'll line up anywhere you need me to line up and go make something happen. So offensively, I feel like it's just going to be a balanced attack, and I'm just excited for people to see it.

You guys have a big divisional showdown against the Cowboys Sunday night. People are picking the Giants to pull off this upset. Why are the Giants going to win this game in Week 1?

Waller: Giants are going to win because of that balance that I spoke of. I'm really excited to see the defense go out there and match up. I feel like we got a physical front, we got Bobby O [Okereke] leading the defense from the middle linebacker spot, and I'm excited to see the secondary out there as well. I feel like they've earned the opportunity to go out there and compete. I feel like just us being locked in on the details of assignments, not getting too far ahead, not thinking about anything too far down the road other than the play right in front of us, I feel like when we do that, we have an opportunity to win the game.

"It's been a pretty organic relationship with how it's come about. I've seen a lot of teammates using it ... I've seen family members using it. I've always had a little bit of space between my teeth and I was like, 'Oh, I feel like I may wanna close it up. You know my face is gonna be a lot of places. I felt like that would be a good move for me and this relationship came about and I'm grateful for the way they've been able to work with me because my routine is always crazy. Whether it's a virtual appointment or at the dentist office, making sure I have everything that I need to just stay locked in with it. So I'm just grateful to be able to help other people see the results that I'm seeing."