Darren Waller was arguably the Giants' biggest addition of the 2023 offseason, and his preseason with quarterback Daniel Jones all but confirmed him as New York's new top pass catcher. But now it's unclear if Waller will even suit up for the Giants' opener.

The former Raiders star was added to the Giants' official injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice due to a hamstring injury. As a result, he's now listed as questionable for Sunday night's Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys.

Waller had been a full participant in the Giants' offseason and preseason up to this point, drawing high praise for a strong training camp as one of Jones' favorite targets. But injuries have long been an underlying concern with the tight end, who was limited to nine games in 2022 while battling lingering hamstring issues. He also missed six games due to ankle and knee injuries the year prior.

It's unclear if his latest hamstring injury is related to last year's predicament. When healthy, the 30-year-old Waller has been one of the top players at his position, topping 90 catches and 1,100 yards in back-to-back seasons for the Raiders from 2019-2020.

The Giants have reserves Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager behind Waller on their TE depth chart. In the event Waller misses Sunday's opener, Jones could lean even more on running back Saquon Barkley and newcomers at wide receiver, such as rookie Jalin Hyatt and ex-Colts veteran Parris Campbell.