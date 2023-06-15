Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller is a welcome sight for the New York Giants as their prized offseason trade acquisition. He is being positioned as quarterback Daniel Jones' top pass-catcher in a revamped receiving corps. Waller will also be looking fresh and new with a different jersey number than the 83 he donned with the Las Vegas Raiders where he established himself as one of the better tight ends in the entire NFL. While many at his position wear numbers in the 80's, Waller opted for a number typically associated with a quarterback or wide receiver in the number 12 for a very specific reason.

"Twelve is a number that has a lot of meaning to me as somebody that's in recovery," Waller said, via NFL Network. "There are certain programs that people like me are a part of, and 12 is a very symbolic number. It's representing people that are in sobriety."

Organizations like the Recovery Centers of America, whose mission is to help people struggling with alcohol and drug usage to recover from their addictions, utilize a 12-step program to help people maintain their sobriety. Waller will be the first wide receiver or tight end to wear 12 on his jersey for the G-Men since receiver John Ross, the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash champion, suited up in those digits in 2021. Like Ross' historic performance at the 2017 Combine when he posted a 4.22 40-time, the Giants hope Waller can provide another level of juice to their offense in 2023.