Wink Martindale has never been afraid of offering possible bulletin board material. The Giants' defensive coordinator, who has a history of issuing quotes that could serve as motivation for an opposing team, served up another eye-raising quote ahead of the Giants' divisional-round playoff matchup against the Eagles.

Martindale responded to a question about Eagles running Boston Scott and the previous success Scott has had against New York. Scott ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in two games against Martindale's defense during the regular season. In eight career games against the Giants, Scott has tallied 636 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. That total does not include Scott's 66-yard kickoff return during Philadelphia's win in New York during this past regular season.

"I know just because he scored, I don't think he's a Giant killer," Martindale said, via NJ.com.

Scott, who at 5-foot-6 is one of the NFL's shortest running backs, finds irony in the fact that he has had success against a team named the Giants.

"I feel like God has a sense of humor," Scott said, via Yahoo Sports. "Like, why the heck is one of the smallest players having those types of games against a team called the Giants? It's amazing what a little faith will do. We all have Giants in our lives. It's different for each person."

Boston Scott PHI • RB • #35 Att 54 Yds 217 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Scott also downplayed his previous success against the Giants, a level of success that has put him in pretty elite company. He is one rushing touchdown away from becoming the sixth player in NFL history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns against Big Blue.

"I think it's just reps. Reps are invaluable," Scott said. "I'm the type of player, I know I'm not the most talented guy. You know what I mean? But I am skilled. So working towards getting those reps, that allows me to elevate my game. Those reps for me are invaluable. I think it's more opportunity."

Martindale's comments regarding Scott come a year after he downplayed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow while serving as the Ravens' DC. Burrow responded by throwing for a Bengals' franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns in a 20-point Cincinnati win.

Giants fans are surely hoping that Martindale's comments do not inspire a similar performance by Scott, who averaged 6 yards per carry when the two teams met back in Week 18.